CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

CVU opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.82. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 45.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.