Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BRDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.25.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

BRDG stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $416.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $99.02 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 11.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after buying an additional 434,346 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,227,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,393,000 after buying an additional 168,490 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 156,156 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,367,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.