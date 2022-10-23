Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.08.

NYSE APAM opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $52.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.51 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 131.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 78.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 20,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

