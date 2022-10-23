National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) vs. Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Financial Comparison

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) and Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

National HealthCare has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversicare Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.1% of National HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Diversicare Healthcare Services shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of National HealthCare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Diversicare Healthcare Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National HealthCare 2.79% 5.52% 3.62% Diversicare Healthcare Services 0.53% -15.01% 1.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares National HealthCare and Diversicare Healthcare Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for National HealthCare and Diversicare Healthcare Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National HealthCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Diversicare Healthcare Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National HealthCare and Diversicare Healthcare Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National HealthCare $1.07 billion 0.85 $138.59 million $2.00 29.43 Diversicare Healthcare Services $475.72 million 0.15 $5.16 million $0.36 28.03

National HealthCare has higher revenue and earnings than Diversicare Healthcare Services. Diversicare Healthcare Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National HealthCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National HealthCare beats Diversicare Healthcare Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National HealthCare

(Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities. The company's medical specialty units comprise memory care units and sub-cute nursing units that provide specialized care and programs for persons with Alzheimer's or related disorders; and assisted living centers offer personal care services and assistance with general activities of daily living, such as dressing, bathing, meal preparation, and medication management. It also offers behavioral health services to both adults and geriatric patients with psychiatric, emotional, and addictive disorders. In addition, it provides health care programs that offer skilled services, such as infusion, wound care and physical, occupational, and speech therapies; hospice care services; operates pharmacies; offers management, accounting, financial, and insurance services; and leases its properties to third party operators. As of February 18, 2022, the company operated 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,473 beds, 24 assisted living facilities, five independent living facilities, one behavioral health hospital, 34 homecare agencies, and 28 hospice agencies. National HealthCare Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

About Diversicare Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. provides post-acute care services. The firm offers services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. It also provides long-term care centres and rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory and other specialized ancillary services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.