Head to Head Survey: Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Claros Mortgage Trust and Rafael, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.40%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Rafael.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust 62.58% 6.98% 2.30% Rafael -3,757.51% -63.38% -54.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Rafael’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $247.01 million 7.88 $170.55 million $1.18 11.81 Rafael $3.97 million 9.27 -$24.54 million ($7.64) -0.23

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Claros Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Rafael on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. The company's lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), which is being evaluated in various clinical studies, including two Phase III registrational clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and r/r acute myeloid leukemia. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

