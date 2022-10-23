TheStreet Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

