JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Price Target to SEK 285

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 331 to SEK 285 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GNGBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getinge AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Getinge AB has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

