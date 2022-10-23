Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

LVS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

