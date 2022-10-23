BMO Capital Markets Trims Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Target Price to C$63.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Emera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Thursday.

Emera Stock Up 2.8 %

EMRAF stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. Emera has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

