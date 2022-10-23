Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Watts Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.73 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.98%.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $192.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $130.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.08. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $116.31 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.