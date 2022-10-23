Alta Equipment Group Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $406.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.60 million. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

DA Davidson upped their price objective on Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $11.33 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.66 million, a PE ratio of 283.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $71,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,010.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $71,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,010.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,021,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,221,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,967,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,529,000 after purchasing an additional 329,318 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 831,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 100,709 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 22.5% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 278,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 51,110 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

