Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Brighthouse Financial, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.58. The consensus estimate for Brighthouse Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.05 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 4.8 %

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after buying an additional 400,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,362,000 after purchasing an additional 252,592 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 809,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

