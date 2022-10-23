Crane (CR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect Crane to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Crane has set its FY 2022 guidance at $7.45-$7.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.45-7.85 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Crane to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Price Performance

Crane stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average is $95.05. Crane has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $114.87.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Crane

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.95%.

In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crane

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.