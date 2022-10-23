Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.13.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.