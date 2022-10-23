Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $162.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.45 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.74. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial upped their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 101.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Recommended Stories

