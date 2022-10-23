Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $26.67 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -156.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 121,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 75,615 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

