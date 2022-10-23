Blackline Safety Corp. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

