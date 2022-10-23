Research Analysts Offer Predictions for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RenaissanceRe in a report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $8.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s FY2023 earnings at $18.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $24.50 EPS.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.64 earnings per share.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.3 %

RNR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.33. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.81%.

About RenaissanceRe



RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

