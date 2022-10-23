Capital One Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRGP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 2.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $2,508,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 8.7% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $3,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.09%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

