Stifel Firstegy Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Stifel Firstegy boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Precision Drilling in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $11.82 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2023 earnings at $15.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 target price on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.17.

Shares of PD opened at C$84.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$37.90 and a one year high of C$109.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$84.88.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.21) by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$326.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$299.85 million.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

