Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Addus HomeCare Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Addus HomeCare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $105.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $108.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $486,636.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,365.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,073 shares of company stock worth $4,554,664. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 75.4% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth about $4,244,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 30,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

