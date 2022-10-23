TrueBlue (TBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.77 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.
TrueBlue Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.49. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $32.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueBlue
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.
Featured Articles
