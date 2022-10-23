KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

KREF stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.77. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 430.34 and a quick ratio of 430.34.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 44,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,694,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,279,000 after buying an additional 212,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on KREF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

