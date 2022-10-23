Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Thinkific Labs in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company.

Thinkific Labs Stock Performance

Shares of THNCF opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. Thinkific Labs has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.55.

Thinkific Labs Company Profile

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

