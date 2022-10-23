Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Cut to C$114.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.22.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TMTNF stock opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average is $81.77. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $96.02.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

