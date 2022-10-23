Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) PT Lowered to GBX 115 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 186 ($2.25) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TWODF. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.33.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

