Scotiabank Trims Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Target Price to C$23.50

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Wajax Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Wajax has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90.
About Wajax
