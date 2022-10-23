Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) PT Lowered to €180.00 at Barclays

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €200.00 ($204.08) to €180.00 ($183.67) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €126.00 ($128.57) to €104.00 ($106.12) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($147.96) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($163.27) to €150.00 ($153.06) in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.14.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $111.00 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.81.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.