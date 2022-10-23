Scotiabank Trims Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Target Price to C$1.50

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TWMIF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TWMIF opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.