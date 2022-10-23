GATX (GATX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect GATX to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.70 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect GATX to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GATX Trading Up 2.3 %

GATX stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.17. GATX has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

GATX Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of GATX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

