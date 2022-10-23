F5 (FFIV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. F5 has set its Q4 2022 guidance at $2.45-$2.57 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $2.45-2.57 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect F5 to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FFIV opened at $147.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average of $162.90. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. F5 has a 12 month low of $135.10 and a 12 month high of $249.00.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $145,361.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,877.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $986,398. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 27.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 26.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIV. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

