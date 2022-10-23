Camden National (CAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Camden National had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Camden National stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $630.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Camden National by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Camden National by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Camden National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Camden National by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camden National by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CAC shares. Stephens downgraded Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

