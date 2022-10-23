Visa (V) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. On average, analysts expect Visa to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Visa Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of V opened at $190.37 on Friday. Visa has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.89.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

