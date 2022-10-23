Luther Burbank (LBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Luther Burbank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBC opened at $11.74 on Friday. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $599.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Luther Burbank Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 29.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 51.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 50.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 41,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 56,094 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.