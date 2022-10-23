UMB Financial (UMBF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.13 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $87.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares in the company, valued at $504,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,785 shares in the company, valued at $671,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

