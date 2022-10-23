3M (MMM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. 3M has set its FY22 guidance at $10.30-10.80 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect 3M to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MMM opened at $116.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average of $134.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $186.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in 3M by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

