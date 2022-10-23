SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at TD Securities

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SRU.UN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.75 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Up 0.6 %

SRU.UN opened at C$26.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.60. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$24.94 and a 12 month high of C$33.48.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.