Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

