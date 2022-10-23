Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTEGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Baytex Energy stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.18.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $669.32 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 32.53%. Research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

