Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Lowered to C$8.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

YRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$7.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$6.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$690.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$64.17.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

YRI opened at C$6.25 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.78 and a 52-week high of C$8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.46.

Yamana Gold Increases Dividend

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$619.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

