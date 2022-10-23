Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $108,769.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 469,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,839.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $108,769.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,839.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,606. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinterest Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Pinterest by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 4.2% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINS opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

