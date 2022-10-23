Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.36.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $108,769.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 469,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,839.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $108,769.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,839.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,606. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PINS opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 1.00.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
