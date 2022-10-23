Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives $48.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at $72,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

