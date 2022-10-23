Brokerages Set Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Price Target at $124.40

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFGSY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eiffage from €142.00 ($144.90) to €136.00 ($138.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eiffage from €129.00 ($131.63) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Eiffage Stock Performance

EFGSY stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32.

About Eiffage

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.