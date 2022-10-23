Brokerages Set iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target at $8.60

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.
ICAD has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of iCAD from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of iCAD to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on iCAD to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on iCAD from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 38,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $106,750.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 188,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD
iCAD Trading Up 7.0 %
Shares of ICAD opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. iCAD has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.25.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
iCAD Company Profile
iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iCAD (ICAD)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.