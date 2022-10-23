Brokerages Set iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target at $8.60

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

ICAD has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of iCAD from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of iCAD to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on iCAD to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on iCAD from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 38,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $106,750.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 188,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iCAD by 4.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 353,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 102,378 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iCAD by 26.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in iCAD during the second quarter worth $52,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICAD opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. iCAD has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.25.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

