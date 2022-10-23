Brokerages Set Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) PT at $17.50

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Decibel Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $98.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Decibel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DBTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

