UBS Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €70.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($83.67) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Puma Stock Performance

ETR:PUM opened at €43.85 ($44.74) on Thursday. Puma has a 1 year low of €42.97 ($43.85) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($117.76). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 18.42.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

