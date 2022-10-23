Baader Bank Reiterates €2.40 Price Target for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD)

Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.45) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.00 ($2.04) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of HDD opened at €1.34 ($1.37) on Thursday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €1.09 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of €3.14 ($3.20). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.31. The stock has a market cap of $408.72 million and a PE ratio of 7.07.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

