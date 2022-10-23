Baader Bank Reiterates €2.40 Price Target for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD)

Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.45) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.00 ($2.04) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of HDD opened at €1.34 ($1.37) on Thursday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €1.09 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of €3.14 ($3.20). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.31. The stock has a market cap of $408.72 million and a PE ratio of 7.07.
About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.
