Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €39.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($30.10) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($28.06) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

ETR:DUE opened at €25.32 ($25.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €19.74 ($20.14) and a 52-week high of €42.60 ($43.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €22.67 and a 200 day moving average of €23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

