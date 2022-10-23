Barclays Reiterates €175.00 Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Barclays set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DB1. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($170.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €204.00 ($208.16) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €202.00 ($206.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 2.3 %

DB1 opened at €160.75 ($164.03) on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 52 week high of €175.90 ($179.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €168.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €164.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.02.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.