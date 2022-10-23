Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €8.60 ($8.78) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($9.69) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.92) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.37) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.08) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

ETR CBK opened at €8.05 ($8.22) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.83. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.17 ($5.27) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($9.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.04.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

